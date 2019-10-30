



Paris Hilton is an unofficial ambassador of Juicy Couture, having proudly donned the designer velour tracksuits since the early aughts. Today, she continues to sport the comfy-cozy style thanks to the impressive collection she’s acquired over the years.

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

In an interview with The Guardian, the 38-year old beauty entrepreneur revealed that she relies on the L.A.-born label for her day-to-day style. “My everyday wear is very comfortable,” Hilton told the British publication. “I love Juicy Couture’s velour tracksuits — I probably own 100 of them in every color. That’s my uniform when I’m chilling at home or going to the beach — anything that doesn’t involve a red carpet.”

Celebs Giving Props to Other Stars — by Wearing Their Faces on Their Shirts

But the socialite turns up the glam for a night on the town. “When I go to a party, I love to be glamorous and go all out; I like to sparkle and feel amazing.” She defines her “signature look” with two crucial characteristics: “pink and sparkles.” The model lives up to that claim, always sporting a mesmerizing ensemble on the red carpet — be in sequins or a bright pop of fuchsia.

“Growing up, I always had my own sense of style,” said the blonde beauty. “I loved being unique and original and coming up with my own trends.” Interestingly enough, she noted that she looks to Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham for fashion inspiration. “They always look so chic and stylish,” she said.

Hilton unveiled her 25th fragrance, Electrify, at the end of September. “I made this new fragrance for anyone who wants to make a statement and isn’t afraid to show their confidence, sensuality & captivating personality,” she Tweeted in time with the launch. The new scent costs $44.95 and is available to purchase on Perfumania.com.

Celebrity Beauty: Stars’ Favorite Double-Duty Makeup Products

So if you’ve been ready to embrace your inner ‘90s babe, consider Paris Hilton your inspiration to spritz on your favorite of the beauty guru’s fragrances and slip on that Juicy Couture tracksuit you purchased in 2004. And maybe just maybe it’s time to get your hands on a new one!