Kate Middleton was a fashion icon long before she married Prince William in an Alexander McQueen wedding gown. The Duchess of Cambridge has been pairing her signature bouncy blowout with glamorous ensembles for as long as we can remember!

Let’s take it back to 2002, shall we? When Middleton was a freshman in college at St. Andrews University of Scotland, she modeled in a charity fashion show, wearing a sheer black dress that caught the attention of her husband. After graduating in 2005, she worked as an accessories buyer for the British fashion label, Jigsaw, proving that she really does know her stuff when it comes to style!

Flash to her wedding day in 2011 and the dress that took our breath away. The Victorian-inspired gown consisted of a train that was close to 9-feet long with delicate, intricately designed floral lace sleeves. And to — quite literally — top off the unforgettable gown, the duchess wore a Cartier Halo Tiara, borrowed from Queen Elizabeth.

Ever since the wedding and the birth of the duchess’s three children — Charlotte, George and Luis — she’s continued to impress Us time and time again with her fashion choices. We love that she’s unafraid to re-wear a dress years later (like the red Preen number she originally debuted in Canada in 2016) and that she likes to wear pieces with special meaning (like the eagle-covered frock she wore on her royal tour of Germany in 2017).

While the duchess’ style has undoubtedly changed since she drew the attention of Prince William on the catwalk over 15 years ago, she consistently chooses looks that feature bright colors, floral patterns and form-fitting silhouettes.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see the Duchess of Cambridge’s style transformation over the years!