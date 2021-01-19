Love is in the air! Celebrities are celebrating their engagements by showing off the most beautiful engagement rings — and we’re loving every second of it!

The first to flaunt her bauble in 2021 was tennis pro Maria Sharapova. While she technically got engaged to Alexander Gilkes in 2020, it wasn’t until this year that she showed off her blindingly gorgeous ring. Kristen Trustey from Forevermark tells Us that the piece features a 7-carat emerald-shaped diamond. “Emerald cuts are usually of incredibly high clarity as the step-cut of the diamond makes almost a mirrored finish showing even the slightest of inclusions,” she explains.

As for the yellow gold bezel-setting, well it’s just perfect for Sharapova’s athletic lifestyle. “Bezel-set engagement rings are simultaneously modern with a clean, minimalistic look as well as a bit vintage in feel,” Trustey explains. “Bezel-set diamond engagement rings are also a fantastic choice for those that are very active, or athletes like Maria, as they are incredibly secure and the wearer doesn’t have to worry about prongs getting stuck on loose clothing or prongs coming loose if worn during physical activities.”

Another early standout for 2021 is Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale. On January 17, the Swedish-Australian beauty announced her engagement to actor Joel Kinnaman. In a series of pictures, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star showcased her engagement ring. CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, tells Us that the simple 3-carat diamond is either a round or oval cut. Set an understated baguette, he estimates that the cost is around $100,000. Talk about a forever diamond!

Keep scrolling to get all the details on the most beautiful celebrity engagement rings of 2021. And don’t forget to keep checking back in as we update the list throughout the year!

