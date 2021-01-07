Blindingly beautiful! There’s nothing quite as spectacular as a celebrity engagement ring. While they’re all quite stunning, there are 10 in particular that stand out above the rest as the most expensive celeb engagement rings of all time according to a new study fromEst1897.

Coming in at number one is none other than Mariah Carey and her infamous $10 million bauble from David Packer. The 35-carat emerald-cut diamond ring is truly a standout above the rest, even if their engagement only lasted 7 months.

At number two is the queen of diamonds, Elizabeth Taylor. Though the Hollywood legend acquired multiple engagement rings throughout her life, her most expensive was technically not an engagement ring at all! The story goes that Richard Burton gave Taylor the 33-carat asscher-cut diamond on a yacht four years after they were married. It was the Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress who decided to turn it into a ring.

Though Burton is said to have paid $307,000 at auction for what was then called Vera Krupp diamond, it’s now estimated to be worth $8.8 million. And it’s more widely known as the Elizabeth Taylor diamond.

Another old Hollywood starlet included on this impressive list is Grace Kelly, who became the Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier II of Monaco in 1956. Originally, the royal proposed to the Rear Window star with an eternity band filled with rubies and diamonds from family heirlooms. However, when she was filming High Society, the costume designer was going to create a giant fake diamond ring. Instead, the prince offered to buy her a real second one. This was a 10.47-carat emerald-cut bauble flanked by two baguette-cut side stones designed by Caritier. According to Est1897 evaluators, it’s estimated to cost $4,060,000.

As the company was researching, they also looked into the most expensive royal engagement rings of all time, which turned out to be Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge’s oval-cut sapphire ring is rumored to be worth $525,000, which is $335,000 more than her sister-in-law’s Meghan Markle, even though both are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Keep scrolling to see these and the rest of the top ten most expensive engagement rings of all time. You’ll never guess who number three is!

