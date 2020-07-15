Jasmine Sanders Spills Her Super Simple Secret to Feeling Good in a Bikini

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit named Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock the 2020 cover stars and all three women look absolutely incredible. So naturally when we spoke to the beauties, we just had to get their bikini secrets — and we took notes.

For Culpo, it’s all about mental preparation like coming up with a game plan on how to use your body’s best angles. “The secret is just knowing where you feel the most comfortable and that will translate so much more than doing four days at the gym [or] being on an insane diet,” she told Us during an exclusive video interview. “So mentally prepare and know that you’re ready, know that you deserve it.” This groundwork will only help you feel even more confident, which she says is also key.

Bock is also about preparation, but more in a physical sense. After flying 20 hours to Bali, she took an Epsom salt bath and drank a lot of water. Plus, she got a little sweat session in. “Definitely some extra crunches pre-bikini shoots,” she said. Hey, couldn’t hurt!

Meanwhile Sanders keeps it real and real simple: a laser bikini wax.

Another thing they all rely on to amp up their bikini bod pre-shoot is a good ol’ fashion spray tan. “Spray tans alone are way too much for me,” Sanders says, clarifying that she doesn’t depend on them as a regular part of her routine. “I can’t deal with the maintenance of it.” With that being said, she admits that its a total game-changer when it comes to photographing swimsuit pics. “When I tell you it makes one heck of a difference on our photos, [it] looks perfectly placed on everyone’s body.”

Culpo has a few at-home favorites she recommends, including St. Tropez, Vita Liberata and Charlotte Tilbury’s Supermodel Body, which she says delivers an ideal glow.

Watch the video above to get more of the model’s secrets to looking and feeling fabulous in a swimsuit!

