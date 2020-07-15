Naomi Watts has arguably the most beautiful skin in the industry — and now she’s sharing exactly how she maintains its youthful glow.

When speaking with The Chalkboard, the 51-year-old actress revealed that she depends on a clean skincare routine to keep her complexion happy and healthy. However, this wasn’t always the case.

“I started off a bit of a skeptic myself,” she told the publication. “I always thought that if it didn’t hurt, it probably wouldn’t work!” But once she discovered quality must-haves like Joanna Vargas’ Rejuvenating Serum and Daily Hydrating Moisturizer, Tammy Fender Cleansing Milk and Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum, she realized how effective these products can be, especially for her sensitive skin.

“I think switching to clean products can seem daunting, but finding a balance is the best way to go about it.” Her advice? Pick one of two clean products to incorporate into your regimen and go from there.

Her current go-tos are Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich, Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, Goop Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator and Saint Jane The C Drops, which she says “is particularly useful for me as I have sensitive skin, so I take care with Vitamin C serums.” While she uses the Vintner’s Daughter serum she uses for daily nourishment, the Goop exfoliator is for those days when she needs a little extra brightening boost.

“Education is key,” she explained. “People are likely to be skeptical just as I was, so you have to be willing to research and experiment. There’s now a broad enough range of clean beauty products out there, that people can find a way to switch out their existing products without it being too much of a monumental task.”

This movement is the reason that British beauty wanted to get involved. She partnered up with two close friends to create ONDA, a clean beauty online retailer with stores in London, Sydney and New York. “We vet and test all the products we stock, so that our customers know anything they buy from us is safe, effective and transparent.”

