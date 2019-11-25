Sarah Hyland has no time for B.S., especially when it comes to her skincare routine.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

The Modern Family star recently teamed up with clean beauty brand No B.S. Skincare to launch the Self-Care Regimen ($135), a curated collection of her four favorite toxin-free products. The set includes Foaming Cleanser, Purifying Facial Toner, Vitamin C+E Serum and Day + Night Hyaluronic Cream.

“Staying healthy is important to me, and that means taking control of what I put in and on my body,” said Sarah Hyland in a statement announcing the partnership. “My lifestyle detox started with clean eating, but when I realized how many toxins were hidden in the products I used every day, I knew I had to make a big switch.”

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2019: Stars in the Cutest, Trendiest Bikinis and Swimsuits

She continued, “My fans wanted in on the process, so the pressure was on to find something really good—for me and for them. No B.S. resonated with me because their products are made with good-for-you ingredients that actually improve skin health.”

Deemed the “daily glow-up regimen,” the four essentials are made of potent formulas and clean, recognizable ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, green tea and jojoba oil. “My No B.S. regimen has four powerful basics you can use every day to clean up your skincare game,” said Hyland. “My hope is that everyone who tries it will feel so good in their skin that they don’t mind going makeup-free.”

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

Keep scrolling to learn more about all four products in The Skin-Care Regimen Set. And to get 15% off the bundle, use the code SARAH15 at checkout.