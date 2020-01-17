Serums and cleansers and concealer, oh my! Here at Us Weekly, we’re shamelessly obsessed with testing the latest and greatest skincare, hair and makeup products on the market. But even though we try ’em all, only a fraction of the products we try impress us enough to make it onto our list of the best products of the year.

From innovative new hair products that simplify our daily routine (i.e. that dry shampoo everyone’s raving about) to skin-transforming skincare products (read: that makeup-melting cleanser that doubles as a skin-softening mask) to makeup products taking over the beauty world (think: that concealer that makes you radiate from a mile away), we’re here to point you in the right direction when you find yourself overwhelmed out at your local Sephora.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for a look at our favorite products of 2020 so far and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year!