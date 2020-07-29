6 Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks You Need on Your Radar

Happy National Lipstick Day! In honor of the holiday, which falls on Wednesday, July 29, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the lippies our editors have fallen head over heels in love with this summer.

As the nation continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, there’s no doubt that everyone’s beauty routine looks a little different these days. We don’t leave our homes as often as we used to and when we do, our pouts are always covered by a trusty face mask. Obviously, we’ve had to adapt to this change by putting away all of our sticky lip glosses and our notoriously transferable lipsticks for the time being.

But as fellow lipstick-obsessees know, a little lipstick can go a long way, especially if you haven’t left your living room in three days. It’s perfect for reminding yourself how fabulous you look with a little glam, or for making a good impression on your FaceTime date.

Our advice? Opt for comfortable formulas that feel weightless on your lips, or silky like lip balm. That way, swiping it on at the beginning of your work-from-home day won’t feel like an unnecessary chore.

That being said, one of our beauty and style editors has been loving YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm, which is essentially a luxe, tinted lip balm that coats your lips in serious amounts of shine. It’s the perfect formula for embracing an “I woke up like this” no makeup-makeup look.

Us Weekly’s executive editor of beauty and style has adopted the clever hack of wearing bold lipstick for Zoom meetings. She says that this trick makes her look “more noticeable” and “normal-looking” in a way that some other less-noticeable makeup products just can’t.

Keep scrolling for a full list of lipsticks Stylish editors are obsessing over this season.

