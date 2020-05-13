Everyone deserves a little extra self-care during such scary and uncertain times. Indulge in a spa-like experience while you’re stuck at home with a little help from some editor-approved sheet masks. You won’t be sorry!

Whether you’re sitting in the tub with a nice cup of tea or taking advantage of working from home, people are turning to sheet masks to give their skin what it needs. After all, what better time to focus on taking care of your skin? It’s relaxing, productive and easily do-able.

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

This resurgence popularity follows the Korean skincare trend that took over the beauty space just a few years ago. This lead to many all kinds of brands launching their own version of the product, which resulted in a seemingly countless amount of options, making it tricky to navigate the market to find ones that *actually* work.

So we thought we’d help narrow down the search and make it easier for everyone — ourselves included! We gathered editors with all different skin types and skincare needs to sort through the best of the best. It was hard to pick favorites but was worth it in the end.

For instance, Photo Editor Alexis Camarena favors a playful bubbly pick that makes the time go by fast, while Style and Beauty Editor Marisa Petrarca turns to hers for special occasions. And Executive Editor Gwen Flamberg explains how she used her mask to tap into her chakra. Though she’s not sure if it worked, she did achieve a plumper, brighter and glowing complexion. What more could you ask for?

From $3 Korean favorites to luxe picks that cost a little more, keep scrolling to see all the masks editors are currently loving for a little extra TLC.

