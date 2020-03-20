We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin discuss their self-care routines while social distancing. With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, it’s never been more important to find ways to feel calm, centered and… let’s face it, beautiful in our own skins. We’ve tried every product, treatment and tool on the market, and we are here to share our favorites for this historic moment.

Travis shares that he’s been doing a lot hair masks, since there’s never been a better time to let your locks soak up deeply hydrating ingredients. Since he’s just hanging in the house, he lets the prickly pear seed oil in Christophe Robin’s Regenerating Mask sink in all day. Don’t have any products in your arsenal at the moment? Trav also whips up Lupita Nyong’o’s hair pro Vernon Francois’ kitchen mask by combining coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and a dash of peppermint oil — it cleanses scalp while nourishing strands.

For Trav, self-care means what he’s not doing is as important as what he is doing — our intrepid reporter has decided to forgo makeup and let his skin breath.

Speaking of skin, Gwen’s self-care routine includes some major masking. She’s been using Talika, Knesko and 111Skin sheet masks religiously, and using an amethyst face roller while they’re on. At night, she also uses her Deesse LED red light mask (see above!). The red light is anti-inflammatory and is purported to build collagen as well as aid sleep!

Our intrepid editors agree that all of the hand washing and hand sanitizer use has led to dry, cracked skin on their hands. To the rescue: Gwen swears by Bastide’s Rose Olivier Hand Cream, the scent contains lavender essential oil, known for its relaxing properties – which is exactly what we all need right now.

Since wellness starts from within, we’ve also been doing a lot of at-home workouts. Travis recommends the OBE app for all manner of dance workouts. For Gwen, it’s all about lengthening and strengthening. She loves Lia Bartha’s B the Method classes, which Bartha is teaching live four days a week via Instagram Live, and Ballet Beautiful’s online classes.

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including more ways we’re maximizing our self-care during social — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

