We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed star colorist Christophe Robin (the charming French hair color guru to Natalie Portman, Lea Sedoux and legend Catherine Deneuve, just to name a few) to dish on SAG Awards hair trends and the mind-blowing secrets of why celebs never seem to have roots (you’ll never believe how often luminaries get touch ups!) Plus, he shared the one 30-second trick that can make your hair healthier (read: longer, stronger and shinier!). Not only is Robin a colorist to luminaries, he’s the creator of the unique and fabulous Christophe Robin hair care range, so we trust his every word.

For more of the week’s hair news — including Robin’s essential to keep hair lustrous in the cold winter months (it involves his Lavender Oil) and his expert caution on the one product you might be over-using (and damaging your ‘do in the process!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

And in case you missed it, Robin hit our studio last year and taught Us the correct way to wash our hair. We were shook when we learned that we’d been doing one of the most important steps in our beauty routine all wrong! Listen to the episode now to see if you’re making the same mistakes!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!