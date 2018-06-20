<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We are all about that hair! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest mane news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair gurus’ ‘do dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair care, color and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri caught up with celeb hair colorist Christophe Robin — the man behind Catherine Deneuve’s new brunette ‘do — about his longtime relationship with the actress and the reason behind her surprising hair switch at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

With his flagship salon in Paris, Robin is a color maestro who also has his own line of scalp scrubs, hair cleansers and gentle styling products that are meant to protect color and improve the health of the strands. While Catherine’s sudden transition from golden blonde to warm brunette came as a shock to many who only ever remember the French actress with lighter locks, Christophe says the change was actually a return to her roots.

As it turns out, Deneuve was born with naturally darker hair, but she dyed it when she was 18 and, as Christophe describes it, “in love.” The color stuck (no word on the romance), but after wrapping a project recently, he says she was ready for a change. While the 74-year-old actress looks fabulous with either color, Christophe explains that hair color can actually play a big role in making someone look younger.

Many women find themselves lightening up their locks with age, but the mane man recommends taking your skin tone, concerns and even eye color into account before settling on a shade. If your skin ever takes on a bit of a gray-cast, Christophe says adding gold or copper tones to the strands will help counterbalance that. If redness the problem, try cooler hues to cancel it out. Basically: treat hair color as you would your favorite color-correcting cosmetics, and you’ll be well on your way to being best tressed.

For more of the week’s hair news, tips and tricks — including why Christophe believes American women are washing their hair all wrong — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

