

We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

Now You Can 911 A Self-Tanner Mishap

This week, Gwen, deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity tanning guru Jules von Hep (the body makeup artist who has given everyone from Kate Moss to Lily James and Bebe Rexha the perfect golden faux glow) to talk about his red carpet tanning secrets (like exactly when to tan before a big event like your wedding) and dish on who has hit awards season with an over-zealous tan (we’re looking at you, Bradley Cooper!). Oh, and he also spilled the scoop on what makes his new line Isle of Paradise different from every other sunless tanning line and why you need to give it a go, stat!

Get Hailey Baldwin’s Golden Glow With Two Must-Have Products

For more of the week’s news — including von Hep’s truly revolutionary — and mind blowing! — tips for fixing self-tanning splotches, streaks and mishaps — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!