Hailey Baldwin has the bronzy goddess look down pat and she’s sharing her secrets. The model revealed her guide to owning a sun-kissed glow in a Vogue makeup tutorial video and two of her coolest hacks include must-have luxury beauty products that deserve a spot in any makeup bag. Baldwin’s makeup tips are all about enhancing your skin with natural-seeming color and glow.

To give her cheeks a fresh rosy look, Baldwin used the Giorgio Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer in shade number 8. Baldwin doesn’t just apply the blush on her cheeks: she spreads the $62 formula across her nose to mimic the subtle flush of a fresh tan.

To further the illusion of a golden glow, Baldwin uses the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate palette. The $82 duet is actually made for highlighting and contouring, but instead of using it to carve out dramatically chiseled cheekbones per the trend — Baldwin used it to gently bronze the majority of her face.

“I don’t just like to put bronzer on my cheekbones. I put it on my actual cheeks too because I think it makes you look more tan,” she said while doing simple strokes. Baldwin also wore the bronzer as eye shadow which gave her eyes a natural yet glam look.

Pick up the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate palette at today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!