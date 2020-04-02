Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Her Trademark Red Lipstick While Self-Isolating

Tracee Ellis Ross loves a bold lip look! To prove it, the 47-year-old actress frequently takes to social media to share selfies of her statement-making pout — no matter whether she’s self-quarantining or taking a walk in a snowstorm.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

Most recently, Ross got some fresh air while self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak. The star went makeup-free except for a bold red lip to create a video checking in on her 7.8 million Instagram followers.

In the accompanying caption, the television host made it clear that she’s starting to lose track of the days and weeks, just like Us. She wrote, “Day 20 (I think? Gurl, I don’t know) Red lips, squirrels, lizards, birds & bugs. Sending out so much love.”

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and More Stars Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Ross introduced the two and a half minute video by saying, “Hi everybody — I’m just checking in. I put on lipstick today and decided to put on earrings.”

She continued, “ Because it’s been so long since I’ve put on an earring, I thought I’d put two different earrings on.” The TV star wore a navy blue hoop in one ear and a red one in the other. How patriotic!

She continued to describe the rest of her outfit by telling fans, “I’m wearing my very, very comfortable Fabletics Kelly Rowland jumpsuit.”

As much as we loved Ross’ whole stay-at-home look, her red matte lipstick was Us Weekly’s favorite part, the reason being that the star is living proof you can wear lipstick without complexion products or eye makeup.

The coronavirus crisis isn’t the first time Ross has worn lipstick without any other makeup — or a super minimal amount. Another one of our favorite lip looks is from Super Tuesday. The Pattern Beauty founder swiped on bright pink lipstick with a little volumizing mascara to earn that “I Voted” sticker.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

And of course we support those full glam moments, too! In January, the actress looked as fashionable as ever in a mustard-toned ensemble paired with red lipstick, bold lashes and blush.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of the Black-ish star’s best and boldest lipstick selfies!