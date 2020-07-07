Chrissy Teigen just spilled her go-to skincare regimen and we are taking notes!

On Monday, July 6, the cookbook author took to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off some colorful eyeliner that makeup artist Kristine Studden gave her and 4-year-old daughter Luna. However, it’s the accompanying caption that provides all the priceless info.

“For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself,” the 34-year-old wrote at the start before proceeding to break down her typical skin routine.

Thanks to her aesthetician Shani Darden, she uses iS Clinical’s cleanser and face lotion, Control Corrective Oil Free Sunscreen SPF 30 and the always celeb-fave La Mer Creme De La Mer. “$$, I know I know,” she noted. “But I gotta be honest.”

However, not everything she uses costs an arm and a leg. For instance, she says she depends on “a steady stream of” Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, which aren’t even $10!

“Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond’s office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1’s firm and fade cream when I’m feeling icks, and there you have it,” she wrote. “A very simple (no) routine! But really. The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me. Can find online — everything else just a bonus.”

But there was one key product that she forgot to mention in the original post: Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads. “So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!”

Now if you’ll excuse Us, we have a few skincare product we need to stock up on.

