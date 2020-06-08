Too cute to handle! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joined their daughter Luna and her friend Kennedy for a backyard tea party — and the two parents got really into it.

On Sunday, June 7, the family dressed their part for the fancy little event. While Luna looked like a little princess in her white tulle dress adorned in floral embellishments, Legend and Teigen also had a little fun with their looks.

The cookbook author went full English tea party in an off-the-shoulder lacy peach frock, which she topped off with an oversize ruffled hat. At one point, she even carried a matching feather fan, fulfilling every little girl’s dream of grown-up sophistication. As for Legend, he looked sharp and dapper in a perfectly tailored pink suit, while Miles kept it simple in a gray T-shirt with a pink cupcake on the front of it.

We aren’t the only ones who got a kick out of it. In the Instagram post Teigen shared on Sunday, Paris Hilton commented, “Beautiful family!😍😍😍😍”

“The service was excellent,” joked Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “The pizza was problematic.”

As picture perfect as it appears, Teigen showcased via Instagram Story videos that the affair didn’t go exactly as planned. From dry pizza to cold weather, the 34-year-old joked that it was “a disaster.”

“Kennedy doesn’t want her pizza; she wants macaroni and cheese,” she said in one clip. “Luna is cold and I can’t lie, like, Kenna, the pizza is dry. You’re right.”

However, we must say, the cool temperature forced Luna to up her style game even further, adding a pink feathered coat to her ensemble, making her look like an even chicer mini fashionista. It may not have been a part of the original game plan… but we kinda love it!

