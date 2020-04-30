See the Stars Who Have Worn Head-Turning Hats to the Kentucky Derby

The 2020 Kentucky Derby was supposed to take place this Saturday, May 2! But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been postponed until September. Since we’ll be missing the event that usually always takes place the first Saturday of May, we’re going to tide ourselves over by looking back at some of the best hats ever worn to the stylish affair.

Long after the “most exciting two minutes in sports” are over, we’re still swooning (and gawking) over the breathtaking headwear worn by A-listers like Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian and even Queen Elizabeth herself!

In 2004, Jessica Simpson attended with her then-husband Nick Lachey and she went big for the occasion. We mean literally. The reality star paired her lovely floral sundress with a huge wide-brimmed bubblegum pink hat. In 2009, Kardashian attended, keeping her look pretty simple overall, topping off a white dress with an abstract gray hat.

Then there was Sarah Hyland who rocked with a burgundy fascinator and Lauren Conrad who donned a ruffled headpiece for the occasion.

To check out the most memorable Kentucky Derby hats worn, keep scrolling.