Get your mint juleps ready! The 2018 Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 5, and whether your headed to Churchill Downs or watching with a friend, the annual Run for the Roses is the perfect excuse to break out your prettiest cocktail dress and channel your inner Kate Middleton with a chic hat or fascinator.

While there is no formal dress code for the fastest — and preppiest — two minutes in sports, attendees in the stands and boxes usually sport their springtime best. Pastel and floral dresses rule the roost and are best when paired with wedge sandals and cute block heels. But the highlight of the Derby is undoubtedly the hat parade. Whether you’re into wide-brimmed styles or sculptural fascinators, a colorful headdress is your best accessory.

For those of Us not off to the races this weekend, your viewing party fashion can still be just as chic! We’ve rounded up the best springy frocks, festive hats and fun fascinators that’ll have you rolling in Kentucky Derby style. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!