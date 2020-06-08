Going with the flow! Chrissy Teigen threw an elaborate tea party for her daughter Luna and the little one’s friend, Kennedy, on Sunday, June 7, but the fancy event didn’t go exactly as planned.

Though Teigen, 34, took care of all the details, and even dressed up for the occasion with her husband, John Legend and a group of pals, not even the Cravings author could control the weather or remedy some dry pizza. “The tea party is happening,” Teigen declared on her Instagram Stories. While everything looked great, Teigen soon admitted that the soirée wasn’t going as smoothly as she would have liked.

“Luna is cold,” she said with a laugh as she pivoted the camera to her 4-year-old daughter, who was covering her arms. “This is a disaster, guys. It’s a disaster.”

The Bring the Funny judge, who was wearing a pale pink dress and matching hat added: “Kennedy doesn’t want her pizza; she wants macaroni and cheese. Luna is cold and I can’t lie, like, Kenna, the pizza is dry. You’re right.”

However, the tea service was slightly better. Legend, 41, acted as the waiter and served each guest a cup of pink tea that matched his tailored suit. “It’s strawberry shortcake tea,” he explained as he poured each of the girls their own cup.

“A true delight,” Teigen said of the beverage. “It’s supposed to taste like a delicate dessert.” Thankfully, Luna and Kennedy approved.

The whimsical feast also included some homemade cake pops, macaroons and cookies, which Luna’s younger brother, Miles, had trouble staying away from. “No Miles,” Teigen told the 2-year-old as he grabbed a treat. “Cookies are for after, eat your pizza. Literally this is all bad for you,” she joked.

Later, the girls ditched the adorably set table in favor of a pair of matching pink tents in the backyard, where they chowed down on mac and cheese away from the wind.

While the elaborate affair didn’t exactly go off without a hitch, Teigen did at least get one great family photo from the day. In the snapshot, which she posted on Instagram, she’s holding Miles, who is enjoying a cookie, while Legend, who is seated next to her, has Luna on his lap. “Tea party!” she captioned the sweet shot.

Scroll down for more photos from the eventful gathering!