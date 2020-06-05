Khloe Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Reveals What Went Into the Star’s Quarantine Makeover

When Khloé Kardashian showed off her quarantine makeover on Instagram in May, it gathered tons of attention from family, friends and fans including her mom Kris Jenner, B.F.F. Malika Haqq and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but the Good American cofounder’s darker tresses weren’t the only thing they noticed — her effortless glow was hard to miss.

To find out just what went into completing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s beauty look, Stylish asked her makeup artist Ash K Holm for all the details.

For starters, the E! personality’s new bronde ‘do inspired Holm’s color palette. “Khloé told me that Tracey [Cunningham] was going to take her hair a few shades darker. It honestly got me excited because I knew the darker hair would be a moment and I started thinking of what tones would bring out her beauty the most,” she explained.

After Holm saw the final product, the beauty guru knew exactly where to go from there with some help from Kardashian’s hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons.

“Khloé fully trusts me with her image, which is one of the reasons we vibe so well together,” she said. “I was able to pick Andrew’s brain on his vision before I got started and he wanted the hair to look shiny and bouncy. I played off of his inspiration by complementing her hair with neutral warm tones throughout the face and body.”

To achieve the ultimate bronzy look, Holm relied on more than just top beauty products. “This look was actually brought to you from behind N95 respirators and gloves,” she dished. “We were very careful while working with Khloé and took the required safety precautions, like wearing protective face masks, gloves and sanitizing often.”

Once Holm got started, she prepped Kardashian’s skin with Kylie Cosmetics moisturizer and primer, a lightweight foundation to smooth out her skin, a small amount of KKW Beauty concealer in shade 7 to brighten the center of her face, KKW Beauty Medium 1 and Medium 2 contour sticks to add depth and dimension to her face, KKW Flower Wall Blush for a fresh pink hue, Kelley Baker brow pencil in brown to make her eyebrows soft and fluffy, lighter shades in the KKW Beauty Matte Cocoa Eyeshadow Palette to highlight her eyes, KKW Beauty Mascara for extra lash drama, KKW Beauty Nude Lip Liner in 1.5 to contour her lips and a matching gloss for a shimmer.



For Kardashian’s body, Holm used KKW Beauty body foundation in shade light medium to make her figure look absolutely perfect and set it with the KKW Beauty loose shimmer in pearl and bronze for a touch of sexiness.

While this may sound like a lot of steps to some, the beauty guru says that taking your time when applying makeup pays off — especially when highlighting your best features. “I wanted every aspect of this look to be flawless to go with her new hair. … I always enjoy spending a lot of time on Khloé’s eyes when I do her makeup because she has such beautiful eyes.”

As for why Holm thinks this particular look received so much praise? “To be honest, Khloé has been working out so hard and it shows — her body is ultimate goals! Her new hair is a moment and the warm tones in the glam bring the look together.”

Whether you try to recreate this look or another at home, the celebrity makeup artist says now is the time to experiment. “Watch as many Instagram Live makeup tutorials from celebrity makeup artists as you can because we are finally dishing out all the makeup secrets,” she explained. “Take risks and try new techniques and trends because at the end of the day, it’s just make up and it washes off.”