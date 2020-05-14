Workin’ on her fitness! Khloé Kardashian revealed that she has lost “almost 60 pounds” since giving birth to her daughter, True, in 2018.

“If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, told viewers on Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh livestream on Wednesday, May 13. “Now I’m in my weight vicinity goal — I’m around 150 — it goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s, I’m like, ‘Woo!’ It’s a dream.”

That said, Khloé admitted that she does not “really watch what I eat” while quarantined at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, she has been more focused on her workouts.

“That doesn’t mean I’m binge-eating bags of chips all day,” she clarified. “We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating. … I’m like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas. But I love finger foods, and I’m not going to live a miserable life. Like, what if? You never know if tomorrow’s happening, so I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen.”

The Revenge Body host explained that she tries to drink mostly water and avoids juices, but she does have one guilty pleasure that she simply can’t shake.

“I’ll have my Snapple iced teas from time to time,” she confessed. “But I’m a water drinker.”

Kourtney, 40, agreed with her sister, telling viewers, “I choose my calories wisely.” She explained that she has had success with the keto diet and intermittent fasting, but she also indulges when she bakes with her children or goes on vacation.

“I think it’s important to have cheat days,” the Poosh founder added. “Treat yourself!”

Khloé welcomed True, now 2, with her now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, is also the father of son Prince, 3, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

After pregnancy rumors swirled around the Strong Looks Better Naked author earlier this week, she took to Twitter to deny that she has another child with Thompson on the way.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” Khloé tweeted on Wednesday, May 13. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”