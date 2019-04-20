Want to shine like RENT Live! star Vanessa Hudgens? It’s going to take a serious skin routine. Hudgens, 30, recently sat down with Stylish to discuss her Cosmic Dreams line with Sinful Colors and how she maintains a layered approach to skin care for a naturally radiant look without having to wear makeup. Needless to say, we were taking notes.

On her newest nail collab, she says, “I’ve had so much fun working with Sinful colors, this collection is a little darker, a little moodier. I like to think it’s how I see space and astrology, but I’m also a girlie girl so there’s lots of metallics and glitter!”

And speaking of dazzling things, the actress got real about what it takes to maintain her glow and it doesn’t come easy! Hudgens spills, “I am a certified skin fanatic! I have a multi-step routine every day and night that allows me to leave the house with very minimal makeup.” After the marathon routine, the “Sneaker Night” singer doesn’t really need much else before starting her day. “After all of that I’ll add a little bit of concealer where I need and put on some bronzer and highlighter, but very minimal and I’m ready to go … I feel like I’m blessed. I’ve been doing my own makeup since I was 5 years old and I’ve tried everything under the sun and know what works for my face and what doesn’t.”

Hudgens continues, “When you have an olive complexion you can do almost anything, I change my skin care routine with the seasons, but I don’t wear foundation in my day-to-day life, just a little concealer where I need it and some bronzer and highlighter, maybe a lip.”

A skincare routine means makeup is optional? Sign Us up. Read on to find out all the products and tricks she uses!