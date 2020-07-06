Chrissy Teigen sure does know how to celebrate the 4th of July in style! The Cravings cookbook author dazzled in not one, not two, but five different chic swim looks over the holiday weekend.

One of our favorites has to be a high-waisted floral bikini from Montce Swim. It was equal parts cute and sexy thanks to its stylish design and colorful pattern. As it turns out, this was a big moment for the 34-year-old. “First two piece in a long, long time,” she noted in the accompanying caption. With her long limbs and her toned tummy, the model looks absolutely incredible!

Other fashionable swimsuits included a black Zimmermann that featured an elegant gold buckle at the waist and a scoop-neck yellow number that was simple yet not in the least bit boring.

One day, she even got a little too much sun! In an Instagram Story snap, she showed off her chest sunburn in a topless photo following her breast implant removal surgery. “Before you ask, I did!!!” she wrote over top the pic.

Tiegen celebrated the patriotic holiday with the whole family, John Legend, Luna and Miles, who also all rocked seriously great swimwear. John and his 2-year-old son even twinned in striped swim trunks on Sunday, July 5.

Keep scrolling to check out every single one of Teigen’s stylish swim looks.

