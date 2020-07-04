Chrissy Teigen is still getting plenty of sun despite the quarantine. The cookbook author showed off a wicked sunburn while posing topless following her breast implant removal surgery in a new post.

“Before you ask, I did!!!” the 34-year-old captioned a recent Instagram Story selfie, teasing followers that she did put on sunscreen despite the painful-looking sunburn.

In the pic, Teigen covered her breasts with her hand and wore just a white towel around her waist and a second towel wrapped in her hair.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went under the knife last month. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out. They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!” she previously explained to fans of her decision.

“No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good,” she continued. “I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

She noted on June 11 that the surgery “went great” and shared a cute letter that her daughter Luna, 4, wrote to her at the time. “Have fun punc[h]ing your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies,” the note read. (Teigen and husband John Legend are also parents of son Miles, 2.)

Teigen later celebrated getting her implants taken out with a graveyard cake that included an “RIP” tombstone that read “2006-2020.” The dessert featured three-dimensional breasts that were concealed in a black bra.