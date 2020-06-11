Get well soon! Chrissy Teigen received an encouraging note from her 4-year-old daughter, Luna, after she had her breast implants removed.

“Surgery went great!” the Cravings author, 34, tweeted on Thursday, June 11. “The note I woke up to is the absolute best part.”

surgery went great! the note I woke up to is the absolute best part pic.twitter.com/SlKL44bB5U — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2020

The Bring the Funny judge shared both sides of a handwritten note in black marker, which read, “Have fun punc[h]ing your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies.” The message also included mermaid and heart stickers, as well as red scribbles.

The Utah native revealed last month that she was having this procedure, writing via Instagram: “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out. They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

Teigen went on to write, “No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

The Chrissy’s Court star, who is also the mother of her 2-year-old son, Miles, has spoken about her implants multiple times over the years, from from posting throwback photos to wishing them a happy 10th anniversary in March.

That same month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told Glamour UK that she wanted to remove them. “You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” Teigen told the outlet. “I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

When joked via Twitter that her breasts did not “stay perky,” her husband, John Legend, replied, “They’re spectacular.”