Saying goodbye with a sweet treat! Chrissy Teigen bid her breast implants one final farewell with a hilarious cake in the shape of a voluptuous chest.

The Bring the Funny judge, 34, shared a peek at the custom confection via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 16, just a few days after she had her implants surgically removed.

The dessert, which was seemingly a gift from two of Teigen’s pals, featured a gray tombstone with “RIP 2006-2020” written on it. The date range is, of course, in reference to the period of time that the Cravings author sported her implants.

Beneath the tombstone are two large breasts covered by a black bra. They are surrounded by white frosting, which was carefully piped on all four sides of the cake.

On Thursday, June 11, Teigen noted via Twitter that her implant removal surgery “went great” and then shared a funny get well message she received from her daughter Luna, 4, adding: “The note I woke up to is the absolute best part.”

The little one’s homemade card read, “Have fun punc[h]ing your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies,” and also included various mermaid and heart stickers, as well as red scribbles.

The Utah native revealed last month that she was planning on having her implants taken out after she had a coronavirus test, writing via Instagram: “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out. They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

She added at the time: “No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Prior to actually having her implants removed, the Chrissy’s Court star made no secret of the fact that she wanted them gone. In March, Teigen, who is also the mother of her 2-year-old son, Miles, with husband John Legend, opened up to Glamour UK about why she was ready say goodbye to them. “You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she told the outlet at the time. “I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”