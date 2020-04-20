Little gourmets! It’s no secret that some stars are total foodies and, as it turns out, there are several famous offspring who are just as food-focused as their celebrity parents.

Take Luna Stephens, for example. The little one, who is the daughter of John Legend (whose real last name is Stephens) and Chrissy Teigen, has developed an adventurous palate that would be impressive in someone five times her age, let alone a little girl who is still rocking princess dresses. That’s thanks, in part, to the Chrissy’s Court host.

“When I was pregnant, I ate the hottest foods imaginable,” Teigen told a fan via her Cravings website in November 2019, who asked her when she first introduced her little ones to spicy foods. “Luna is 3 now and she can handle things spicier than most kids, especially if it’s a soup broth or something,” the Utah native added.

Though Luna’s little brother, Miles, is a budding foodie in his own right, at the time, Teigen noted her son’s tastes differed from Luna’s. “[Miles is] a little more on the sensitive side when it comes to traveling to flavortown,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ll ever pressure them into eating spicy foods, although it would make me a little more than proud if they had a passion for it one day as big as mine.”

As can be expected, Miles’ tastes have evolved as he’s gotten older. The toddler now has a penchant for Fritos and enjoys eating Thai spare ribs with his dad.

Another tiny tot with an impressive palate is Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster. The little one, whose dad is Travis Scott, does have a serious nut allergy, but that hasn’t prevented her from enjoying foods such as pomegranate seeds, turkey bacon and bagels.

In fact, according to the Kylie Skin founder, her daughter loves the latter treat so much she’s even had dreams about it. “I always wonder, what does this little girl dream about?” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “We were sleeping and she woke up out of her sleep and she said ‘bagel.’”

The reality star added: “I looked over and [Stormi] was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels.”

Scroll down to see more celebrity kiddos who are budding foodies!