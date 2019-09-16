Little Stormi Webster has quite the adventurous palate! Though she’s only 15 months old, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has already eaten several foods her own mom didn’t try until she was a teenager.

For example, in a vlog shared by Jenner’s pal, Heather Sanders, on Sunday, May 26, the proud mom revealed that her little one loves a myriad of Asian staples. Some of Stormi’s favorites include sushi, rice with soy sauce and edamame.

Stormi’s love of sushi is particularly impressive considering her reality star mom didn’t try the Japanese dish until she was in middle school.

As the Kylie Skin founder revealed in early May 2019, her toddler also has a penchant for pomegranate seeds. In fact, mother and daughter seem to share a love of the fruity treat. “My pomegranate bestie,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside a photo of her and Stormi each clutching small bowls of pomegranate seeds. “Never would’ve thought.”

