



Cousins that snack together, stay together! Khloé Kardashian recently jetted off to the Bahamas with her sister Kim Kardashian and pal La La Anthony, and while relaxing in the tropical locale, the Revenge Body host snapped several photos of her daughter, True Thompson, bonding with cousin Chicago West.

In the series of snapshots, the 17-month-old, who Kim shares with husband Kanye West, wears a black and white outfit, while True, 14 months, sports a leopard-print bathing suit and white sunglasses. The pictures show the tiny tots lounging on a beach chair next to one another as they drink from cups of water and snack on Cheetos and Veggie Straws.

When it came time to caption the sweet snaps, Khloé, 35, imagined a cute conversation between the adorable kiddos. “Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count.’ True: Don’t tell me twice Chi,” she wrote.

Kim, 38, later commented on the post, writing, “Our babies” and adding a pink heart emoji. In one photo, Chicago gazes at True as she takes a sip of her water. In another, Khloé’s daughter brings a Veggie Straw to her lips as Chi prepares to take a bite of a Cheeto.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been enjoying some downtime in the Bahamas with their daughters for several days. In one vacation Instagram post, a bikini-clad Khloé posed for the camera while on a pristine beach. “This summer I have been focused on ME,” she captioned the shot. “Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul.”

The family getaway comes about six months after Khloé split from True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. By March, the Good American designer was looking to move on. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

While Kim and Khloé are vacationing together, Kourtney Kardashian is currently enjoying some downtime away from home with her kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, and sister Kendall Jenner.

Kourtney’s latest trip comes not long after she enjoyed a lavish vacation in Italy earlier this month. The consecutive getaways prompted Kim to take a shot at her sister on social media, claiming, “this is why ppl say you don’t work.”

Kourtney, 40, promptly clapped back, replying: “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

