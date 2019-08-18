



“This summer I have been focused on ME,” Kardashian, 35, captioned an Instagram picture of herself in a light blue White Fox Swim bikini on the beach showing off her toned physique on Sunday, August 18. “Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later added a series of pictures that showed her enjoying the sand with her and Thompson’s 16-month-old daughter, True. The toddler looked adorable in a similar color swimsuit as her mom.

Kardashian split from Thompson in February after he was spotted making out with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. The headline-making scandal came nearly 10 months after the athlete, 28, was caught cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with multiple women days before she gave birth to True.

A source told Us Weekly in March that Kardashian was “doing really well” despite the drama. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her,” the insider said. “She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

A second source noted that, regardless of her feelings toward Thompson, Kardashian would not let that stand in the way of her allowing the NBA star to see their child.

“True is such a blessing. Khloé is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part,” the source said. “Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

More recently, Kardashian opened up to Us exclusively about coparenting with Thompson, and how she draws inspiration from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. (Kourtney and Disick split in July 2015 after welcoming three children together: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.)

“I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” she explained to Us. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

