Eating what she wants! Kylie Jenner shared everything she eats in a day, and it’s safe to say the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is living her best life.

Jenner, 22, who is Harper’s Bazaar’s March 2020 cover star, spilled the food facts in a video interview with the magazine published on Tuesday, February 4. “If there was a face of hangry, it would be me,” she said at the start of the clip, noting that her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, takes after her. “And, Stormi has it, too. Because when that little girl’s a little hungry, she turns into a different baby. So, if you wonder where she gets it from, it’s me for sure.”

In order to avoid any hangriness, the Kylie Cosmetics founder starts every day with a healthy beverage of either bone broth, which is mixed with “lavender and lemon,” or celery juice. “I have, like, a whole drawer of in my refrigerator of just raw celery, so I will juice it fresh,” she explained of the veggie-based drink.

Despite being a fan of both coffee and tea, Jenner admitted she’s trying to “cut back a little bit” on her consumption of both drinks. When she does need a caffeine boost, however, the California native “loves” peach tea or her go-to coffee order — a vanilla iced latte with oat milk.

After eating breakfast with Stormi, who loves turkey bacon and bagels, the E! personality switches things up for lunch. Since she “can’t eat the same thing everyday,” she has a series of go-to options that include lemon chicken with vegetables and tacos.

If she’s having her midday meal in a hotel while traveling, the reality star “always” orders lemon chicken with white rice and vegetables. More specifically, the entrepreneur typically asks for kale salad with jalapeños and croutons. “That’s bomb,” she explained.

For dinner, Jenner is a little all over the map. When she’s not cooking for herself and Stormi, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, the Kendall + Kylie clothing designer will typically eat sushi at the end of the day. “I eat sushi probably way too much,” she admitted. Her favorites include yellowtail sashimi, whitefish sashimi, albacore with crispy onions and spicy tuna on a rice cake. “I’ll pretty much try anything,” Jenner added, noting that she draws the line at ingesting food that’s still alive.

