Mother-son bonding, for the win! Gwyneth Paltrow spent some quality time with her son Moses while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, April 12.

While many stars where prepping their Easter eats, the duo had something a tad different in mind for their weekend dinner. “We religiously follow @eater_la who graciously let us know via one of their guides that the venerable @mama_luskitchen was selling their famous dumplings frozen,” Paltrow, 47, captioned a series of Instagram videos that detailed the pair’s cooking experience. “Moses made the dipping sauce. The rest is history.”

In the first clip, the 14-year-old, whose father is Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin, shows off some pretty solid knife skills. “I think minced is a little more fine,” he explained as he chopped a garlic clove with impressive speed.

“I don’t know the difference between mincing and dicing but you’re doing an amazing job,” the Politician star told her son.

Paltrow then asked Moses to go through each of the dumpling sauces he’s whipped up so far. “That’s the spring onion, hot oil and it also has white soy sauce,” he said of the first condiment. “That [other] one is honey, rice vinegar and ginger and right now I’m mincing some garlic to put in our [third] sauce that consists of hot pepper sesame oil, rice vinegar, hot water and sugar. Then we’re going to add this garlic, the toasted sesame seeds and sesame oil.”

In the Academy Award winner’s next clip, Moses stood confidently in front of the stove working on an aforementioned component of the third and final dumpling sauce. “What are you doing now?” Paltrow inquired.

“I’m toasting some sesame seeds,” Moses replied as he held a pan over the stove.

In the third clip, the Iron Man star showed all of the dumplings steaming on the stove before sharing a look at the complete Asian feast one dish at a time. “Here are the Mama Lu’s dumplings, gluten-free scallion pancakes, Asian slaw, here are your soup dumplings, Momo, the random, inexplicable lemony potatoes, fried rice — one with no egg, one with egg — and teriyaki chicken!”

Paltrow’s cooking session with Moses comes days after the middle school student celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, April 8, with a social distancing parade.

The Goop founder also gushed about her son in a moving Instagram post in honor of his birthday, writing, “He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way.”

Paltrow and Martin, 43, also share a 15-year-old daughter Apple. The star is currently married to Glee producer Brad Falchuk. Martin, for his part, has moved on with Dakota Johnson.