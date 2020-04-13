Easter may have been a little different this year since most people are quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but many celebrities still found a way to show off all their scrumptious holiday eats.

Take Jennifer Lopez, for example. The “On the Floor” songstress, who spent the holiday with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, posted a photo of her Easter brunch on her Instagram Stories. “Easter Family Time,” she wrote above the spread. The pair celebrated with Lopez’s twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha and Ella.

In a separate social media update, the Second Act star also made note of these “challenging times” and sent well-wishes to her social media followers.

“I just want to wish everybody an amazing and happy Easter. I know these are challenging times,” she said, getting emotional in an Instagram video. “Today is a day that we celebrate miracles, so let’s pray for our own in the very near future. I love you all. Happy Easter.”

Though Chrissy Teigen is typically in charge of mealtime at her house, the Bring the Funny judge was too fatigued to spend hours preparing an Easter spread for her family, so she left most of the cooking to her husband, John Legend.

“John is making our entire Easter dinner because I am so tired. I’m so tired of cooking and just generally so tired,” she explained via her Instagram Stories. “He is making fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, a big ranchy iceberg [salad] — my favorite — and stovetop stuffing, always a must.”

However, the EGOT winner wasn’t the only member of his household who cooked some Easter dishes. “Mom made Thai ribs for some reason,” Teigen added. “It’s just a crapshoot these days.”

Later, the Chrissy’s Court star shared a peek at her tasty spread and joked that it was a bit of a holiday hodgepodge. “Your typical Easter fare — ribs, scallop potatoes, bok choy, stuffing, iceberg ranch salad and fried chicken,” she quipped as she shared an Instagram video clip of all of the food.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who are quarantining together in Canada, stuck to some more traditional Easter dishes for their celebration. The “Yummy” singer shared a look at the festive feast on his Instagram Stories. It included ham, potatoes, roast chicken and more. “Wow,” he exclaimed as he got a look at the eats.

Scroll down to see what more stars ate this Easter!