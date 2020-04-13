A change of pace! Jessica Simpson celebrated Easter with her family a little bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old “With You” singer stayed in pajamas all day with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their children Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 12 months. The family of five posed for several photos, donning bunny ears and holding up Easter-themed stuffed animals.

In one photo, Simpson and the 40-year-old former NFL tight end cozied up on the couch with their son Ace. The Employee of the Month actress’ Instagram Stories also featured candid shots of the “Easter feast” she prepared for her family.

“It was a different kind of Easter at the Johnson house, but we had the best time celebrating as a family,” Simpson captioned the Instagram post on Sunday, April 12. “The kiddos were very happy the bunny wore his mask and gloves. 🐰🐣🐇🐤🥕.”

Ahead of the spring holiday, the “Public Affair” songstress revealed that she got an early start gearing up for Easter. She posed for a photo in tie dye-colored loungewear and a sheet mask, writing, “5:30 a.m. bunny prep 🐰.”

Days earlier, Simpson joked about how her appearance has changed amid the coronavirus quarantine period. In doing so, she spoofed her 2003 Rolling Stone cover on Thursday, April 9, where she posed with a Swiffer mop. “Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜,” she teased, posting a makeup-free snap of herself wearing sweats while holding up a Swiffer mop and a bottle of Lysol.

Similarly to Simpson, stars like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi adjusted their Easter traditions amid the outbreak and opted to stay in comfy attire. Stars such as Carson Daly tuned into Easter service alongside their families, while others like Jenni “JWoww” Farley still dressed up nicely for the occasion and took “glamour shots.”

Bindi Irwin, for her part, celebrated her first Easter as a married woman with new husband Chandler Powell, who she wed on March 25, and her younger brother, Robert Irwin. Meanwhile, Busy Philipps recreated a snap she originally took when she celebrated her 11-year-old daughter Birdie’s first Easter.

