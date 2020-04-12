Easter 2020 looked a little different amid the coronavirus quarantine, but it didn’t stop stars from celebrating the holiday.

With the focus on staying at home, social distancing and staying safe, many churches broadcast their Easter services online. Carson Daly and his family, including baby daughter Goldie, who was born at the end of March, put on their Sunday best on April 12 — and watched a service from the comfort of their living room.

“Fun dressing up for Easter (home) family mass this morning,” he captioned two photos on Instagram that showed him and wife Siri Daly and their four kids — Jackson, 11, Etta, 7, London, 5, and Goldie — on the sofa. “Especially grateful for our blessings this Easter & praying for all those impacted lately. Also thankful for our Catholic parish St. Mary’s & Father Bob & clergy for providing services & leading our community through this crazy time. Happy Easter to you all! (I may have had a screwdriver during this mass, please keep that fact between us) Amen.”

Madonna did an Easter egg hunt as only she could — while wearing a black eye patch and pink bunny ears. “So much has happened in a year!!!” she captioned a video that showed her in her garden with kids Mercy and David Banda, both 14, and twins Stelle and Estere, 7, as they searched for eggs.

Two of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8, also took to the garden with baskets but the former soccer star wanted to share in the fun as well and posted photos that showed him “stealing” the chocolate treats, including his “favorite” Cadbury Creme Egg.

With the COVID-19 pandemic meaning that people couldn’t hit the malls, Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley got creative when it came to capturing an Easter memory with her kids, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3.

“Took this photo the other day for Easter,” she captioned a pic that showed her children with ex-husband Roger Mathews posing on crates with a garden background while cradling fluffy fake chickens. “No mall Bunny just an iPhone and a bunch of cheap stuff off amazon.”

But the photo turned out great and the kids didn’t seem to mind as they later “had the best egg and scavenger hunt.”

Scroll down to see more pics of the stars celebrating Easter.