Back with his boy! Andy Cohen and his 13-month-old son reunited following the Bravo personality’s coronavirus recovery.

“I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, captioned a Tuesday, March 31, Instagram post.

In the sweet shot, the Most Talkative author smiled at his standing toddler while the little one put a hand on his dad’s shoulder.

“I can only imagine that feeling. Ben’s hair is everything too!” Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby commented, while The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron wrote, “This is amazing! So glad you are better.”

The Missouri native announced on March 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, writing via Instagram, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Three days later, the former Love Connection host opened up about how difficult it was being apart from Benjamin. “I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” Cohen told Jeff Lewis on March 23. “He’s great and his nanny tested negative.”

The Emmy winner is now “feeling better” after his diagnosis, he announced on Monday, March 30.

“Happy to report I … am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself in his office. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

Cohen, who welcomed his baby boy via surrogate in February 2019, has a “really sweet” son, he told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019.

“He scopes out the room and he scopes out the situation before he commits and gives you his all, which is different from me,” he gushed at the time. “He’s really mellow. … He waits a little bit before he gives you his full smile.”