On the mend! Andy Cohen gave a positive update on his health nearly two weeks after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

“Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!” the Bravo personality, 51, revealed via Instagram on Monday, March 30. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

Cohen quickly received an outpouring of support and love after sharing the optimistic development in his battle with COVID-19. Earlier this month, the radio host admitted that he was “putting a pin” in his many projects so that he could “focus on getting better” in the wake of receiving his test results.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen wrote after revealing his diagnosis.

As he continued to recover from the illness, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host opened up about the biggest challenge he faced during his self-isolation: missing out on quality time with his 13-month-old son, Benjamin.

“I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” Cohen said during an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live days after going public with his diagnosis. “He’s great and his nanny [tested] negative.”

Cohen is one of many celebrities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, along with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were the first famous faces to come forward about their coronavirus journeys. The couple, both 63, continued to keep fans posted on their health from Australia before returning to Los Angeles nearly three weeks after breaking the news of their diagnoses.

“We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” the Cast Away star tweeted on Saturday, March 28. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it.”

