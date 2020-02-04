Andy Cohen works with reality stars — but doesn’t necessarily want his 12-month-old son, Benjamin, to pursue that line of work in the future.

“I can’t force him to do anything,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, recently told Us Weekly exclusively whole hosting a special edition of his SiriusXM live show from Radio Row. “I would probably advise him against it.”

As for the Most Talkative author, Cohen feels like he himself is a reality star “in some form or another.” The Missouri native explained to Us, “I put so much of myself out there.”

The Bravo personality welcomed his baby boy in February 2018 via surrogate and captioned his Instagram announcement at the time: “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

For Benjamin’s 1st birthday on Tuesday, February 4, the Emmy winner shared a sweet throwback shot of himself kissing his newborn’s forehead. “One year ago tonight, I sat alone in a hospital room with my newborn son pondering our future,” Cohen captioned the father-son shot, taken by John Mayer. “I didn’t know then how his smile would brighten my day, what simple joy each new progression of his growth would bring, and most of all what a lovely boy he would become. I am so grateful to my surrogate in California who made this all possible, and for every day of our first year… and can’t wait for the next. Happy Birthday sweet little Ben.”

The little one has a “really sweet” personality, the former Love Connection host gushed to Us exclusively in July 2019. “He scopes out the room and he scopes out the situation before he commits and gives you his all, which is different from me,” Cohen explained at the time. “I walk in and I’m like, ‘Hey, everybody!’ He’s really mellow though. You can pass him around to everybody and he’ll hang out. But he waits a little bit before he gives you his full smile.”

The radio personality went on to say that he is still finding a balance between fatherhood and work, telling Us, “I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do. I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado