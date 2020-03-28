On the mend! Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson spotted back in Los Angeles after battling coronavirus in Australia earlier this month.

The lovebirds were photographed smiling on Friday, March 27, after returning to their home in California.

Hanks, 63, and Wilson, also 63, enjoyed the California sunshine as they drove around on Friday hours after flying into a local airport from Australia.

The couple’s return to the U.S. came nearly three weeks after both stars tested positive for the coronavirus while on location Down Under.

“Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote via Instagram on March 11. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks, who was in Australia to film the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, and Wilson were released from an Australian hospital on March 16. Their statement made them the first celebrities to speak openly about the pandemic.

Six days later, Hanks revealed that it had been “two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.” He reminded everyone on March 22 via Twitter that “sheltering in place works” because “you don’t give it to anyone [and] you don’t get it from anyone.”

Hanks previously gave his fans an update on his quarantine lifestyle with his wife via Instagram.

“Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” the Toy Story actor wrote on March 17. “No fever but the blahs.”

He added that the “bad news” was that the Sleepless in Seattle actress had “won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy” at the time.

“We are all in this together. Flatten the curve,” the Apollo 13 star concluded.

Two days earlier, the Oscar-winning actor thanked all of the “helpers” who have been fighting to keep everyone safe.

