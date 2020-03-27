United front. Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and more stars from Contagion teamed up to release a series of public service announcements about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything that you’re going to hear from us has been vetted by public health experts and scientists,” Damon, 49, explained in a video focused on “listening to experts,” published on Friday, March 27.

The Massachusetts native, who played Mitch Emhoff in the 2011 film, discussed the seriousness of social distancing with the help of Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health scientists.

“New viruses emerge all the time. This isn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” Damon continued. “In time we’re going to win against this one as well.”

He then advised people to practice social distancing, explaining that even if you are young and healthy, you’re not immune to getting the virus.

“You can literally save their life just by staying away from each other,” the Good Will Hunting actor said. “Please, let’s respect and protect our elders.”

Winslet, who played Dr. Erin Mears in the movie, virtually reunited with Damon to show viewers how to stop the spread of COVID-19 by washing one’s hands.

“Wash your hands like your life might depend on it, because right now, in particular, it just might,” the British actress said from her bathroom. The Titanic star, 44, then showed viewers the best way to wash one’s hands to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Soap and water are all you need,” she explained.

Laurence Fishburne also joined his former costars to do his part to help individuals become more informed about the virus.

The Matrix actor, 58, who portrayed Dr. Ellis Cheever in Contagion, focused his PSA on what people can do right now.

“COVID-19 is very real,” he started his clip. “If we can slow this thing down it’ll give our doctors and our nurses in our hospitals a fighting chance to get through this thing together.”

The final video came from Jennifer Ehle, who played Dr. Ally Hextall.

The actress, 50, focused on the vaccine process and how long it’ll take to develop one for COVID-19. “Until we have a vaccine or a cure, we need to be there for each other,” she said, noting that a vaccine could take anywhere from 16 to 18 months to create.

She concluded: “We can get through this together just by staying apart.”

Contagion also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and John Hawkes.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.