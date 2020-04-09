Jessica Simpson Recreates 2003 ‘Rolling Stone’ Magazine Cover: Pics

LOL! Jessica Simpson recreated her sexy “Housewife of the Year” magazine cover for Rolling Stone’s November 2003 issue — but the present-day photo isn’t what you might think.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The mom of three took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, to share a photo of what it means to be a housewife during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the pic, the singer’s decked out in a tie-dye sweater set and slippers without a stitch of makeup. She wears her hair up in a ponytail, accessorized with a cute headband.

In her arms, she’s holding a Swiffer and a box of extra large Swiffer refills, as well as Lysol and a box of medical gloves.

Hilarie Burton, Busy Philipps and More Stars Who’ve Made Protective Masks During the COVID-19 Crisis

But wait, it gets better. In the second pic of the Instagram series, Simpson shares the ultimate throwback: her cover of Rolling Stone magazine from 17 years ago. In the photo, the Open Book author smiles in a revealing outfit consisting of just underwear, a white tank top and pink heels.

View this post on Instagram Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 8, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

Similar to her present-day pic, the blonde beauty poses on the cover with a Swiffer.

She captioned the hilarious Instagram post, “Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜.”

In the comments section of the post, fans praised Simpson for being open and honest about her current state of affairs. One Instagram user wrote, “Love that you’re keeping it real 👏🏻 #momlife ❤️.” Another follower commented, “Good for you. Showing people exactly what real housewives look like!!”

This isn’t the first time the Texas native’s gone makeup-free while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. She threw on another cozy and chic sweatsuit set from The Great and purple slippers from Mou Boots to cook up some comfort food for the fam.

She captioned a photo of her holding the tasty-looking handmade treat, “7 layer dip…well really 6 layer dip. Ha (Tired mom trying filters 😜).”

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

A little over a week prior, the fashion designer and her husband, Eric Johnson, celebrated her daughter Birdie’s first birthday at home. She shared a sweet Instagram post of the little girl.

She captioned the adorable photo: “You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply. With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light.”

Simpson continued, “You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)