Feeling the love! Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to her son, Moses, for his 14th birthday, calling him “the best.”

The Goop founder, 47, told her followers on Wednesday, April 8, that it’s “unbelievable” that her son is now 14.

“He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself,” the Politician actress wrote via Instagram. “Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way.”

She continued: “You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.”

The California native shares Moses and daughter Apple, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow celebrated her youngest child’s birthday with a social distancing parade, days after opening up about her quarantine lifestyle with husband Brad Falchuk.

“We’re lucky that we have a really solid relationship, but we’re also in the house with the kids and it’s pretty close quarters,” the Iron Man actress told intimacy teacher Michaela Boehm during a Q&A video chat on April 2.

At the time, she noted that “I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now are really feeling very pendent, especially Apple, who’s a very social creature.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress has a close bond with both of her kids, but that hasn’t made it easy to watch them grow up.

In February 2019, Paltrow revealed during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that she “started crying” when she first taught Apple how to drive.

“It’s crazy. It’s so weird,” she explained, noting that her daughter now has her permit and is “an amazing driver.”

Paltrow and Falchuk, 49, have been balancing their mixed family dynamic since the American Horror Story cocreator has two kids himself. The two lovebirds wed in September 2018 but waited almost a year to move in together.

“We were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move to quickly,” Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel in October 2019 in regard to their living situation. “Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.

Paltrow finalized her divorce from the Coldplay frontman in 2016. Falchuk, for his part, split from his wife of nearly 20 years, Suzanne Falchuk, in 2013. The two share daughter Isabella and son Brody.