



Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday, September 29, but only recently moved in together.

“We each have two teenage children whom we love very much,” the actress, 47, explained on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “We were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly. Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.”

Now that the Glee co-creator, 48, lives with the Goop founder, she told Jimmy Kimmel: “He got to keep some of his stuff. He actually has good taste. He’s got really nice clothes and he put some chairs from his house in there.”

The Politician star welcomed Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, before their 2014 split. Falchuk shares Isabella and Brody with his ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk.

Paltrow got really candid about her kids on an episode of the Today show last month. “It’s the best,” the Clean Plate author told Savannah Guthrie. “They’re really coming into themselves. They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest. They can be kind of, you know, d–ks once in a while.”

When the NBC show bleeped her, the host, 47, joked, “We don’t usually put a seven-second delay on when Gwyneth comes on. I don’t even know if we’re allowed to say that.”

The Oscar winner’s teenagers think that she’s humiliating, Paltrow admitted in January. “I am mortifying,” she said on The Rachael Ray Show. “Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden. It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person. If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

The Los Angeles native went on to describe a shopping trip with her eldest, saying, “There was some really great song playing. And she just looked at me, and she was like, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ And I was like, ‘Oooh, Apple,’ and she’s like, ‘Do not, Mom.’”

