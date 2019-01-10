Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, wish she could act a little more cool.

“I am mortifying. Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden. It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person,” Paltrow, 46, revealed in a teaser for the Friday, January 11, episode of the Rachael Ray Show. But Apple finds her mom especially cringeworthy.

“If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from her face,” the Iron Man actress explained. “Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

Earlier this week, Paltrow recalled a recent shopping trip with Apple. “There was some really great song playing,” the New York native recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And she just looked at me, and she was like, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ And I was like, ‘Oooh, Apple,’ and she’s like, ‘Do not, Mom.’”

As for Moses, the Clean Plate cookbook author described him as her “little food adventure pal” and raved that they love eating out together in Los Angeles. “[We’ll] find some crazy dim sum place far away from where we live,” she said on the Rachael Ray Show. “He’s just the sweetest. He’s a very open eater.”

Paltrow shares her children with ex-husband Chris Martin. The couple split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, but remain close friends.

“We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids,” she said during the Wednesday episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that.”

Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!