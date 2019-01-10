Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Took Coparenting to the Next Level

Exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin took their coparenting game to the next level.

“We had a big family honeymoon over Christmas,” Paltrow revealed on the Wednesday, January 9, episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. That’s right: the Goop founder jetted off to the Maldives for a romantic getaway with her husband Brad Falchuk, all of their children and the Coldplay frontman.

“It was a very modern honeymoon,” Paltrow, 46, gushed. “We had a great time.”

The actress-turned-entrepreneur and Martin, 41, announced in 2014 that they were “consciously uncoupling” after 10 years of marriage. But the former pair, who share kids Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, remain best friends.

Paltrow explained on Wednesday that she and the Brit want to “minimize” the pain of divorce for their children. “They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that.”

The Oscar winner and Falchuk, 47, tied the knot in September. A source told Us Weekly in November that Apple and Moses adore the TV producer’s son Brody and daughter Isabella, from his previous marriage to Suzanne Falchuk.

“They have blended their families in such a great way,” the source said at the time. “The kids all really like each other.”

Newlywed life suits Paltrow. “I feel so lucky and I am so grateful,” she told Glamour UK a month after her nuptials. “It’s different in your mid-forties; to do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering — everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”

Meanwhile, Martin will soon be making his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson a Mrs. “They’ll be engaged soon,” a source told Us in December. “Chris is head over heels.”

