



Oops! Gwyneth Paltrow referred to her and Chris Martin’s children, Apple and Moses, as “d–ks” on live television.

“It’s the best,” the Goop creator, 46, told Savannah Guthrie of parenting teenagers on the Today show on Thursday, September 26. “They’re really coming into themselves. They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest.”

But when the actress added, “Yeah, they can be kind of, you know, d–ks once in a while,” the NBC show bleeped her.

Guthrie, 47, laughed, saying, “We don’t usually put a seven-second delay on when Gwyneth comes on. I don’t even know if we’re allowed to say that.”

This led to the Politician star apologizing. “Sorry about that,” Paltrow said. “Sorry! Sorry America!”

The Clean Plate author welcomed Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with the Coldplay frontman, 42, before their 2014 split. In January, the Shakespeare in Love star got candid about how humiliating her children think she is.

“I am mortifying,” the Oscar winner said on the Rachael Ray Show at the time. “Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden. It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person. If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

She described a recent shopping trip with her daughter, explaining, “There was some really great song playing. And she just looked at me, and she was like, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ And I was like, ‘Oooh, Apple,’ and she’s like, ‘Do not, Mom.’”

The teenager came after her mom on Instagram three months later when Paltrow posted a sweet mother-daughter shot of them skiing. “Mom, we have discussed this,” Apple commented on the March social media upload. “You may not post anything without my consent.”

