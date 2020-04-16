Somebody was hungry! Chrissy Teigen caught her 4-year-old daughter, Luna, snacking in the pantry and snapped a photo of the little one chowing down.

The Cravings author, 34, then posted the snapshot to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, and quipped in the caption: “Walked into this odd situation.”

In the photo, Luna is wearing a bikini while seated on a step-stool in the middle of the pantry. She’s by herself and holding what appears to be a bag of chips in one hand while making a funny face at her mom.

Luna’s snack cravings come one day after the pre-schooler celebrated her 4th birthday on Tuesday, April 14. Despite being in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic the youngster was treated to a big first on her special day. Teigen and John Legend served their daughter breakfast in bed for the first time and she happily ate a waffle with berries and some fresh-squeezed juice.

Additionally, both parents honored Luna’s birthday with sweet social media posts. “Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Luna!” Legend, 41, captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos on Tuesday. “I’m so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend.”

The Ohio native went on to caption a separate shot of Luna in a Princess Belle gown: “Luna’s living her best birthday life. Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time.”

For her part, the Bring the Funny judge made note of the impact Luna has had on her. “happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household,” she captioned a photo of the little one standing on an ottoman while wearing a crown. “I could have never prayed for a better little being.”

The celebration continued into Wednesday night when Luna was treated to her first-ever ice cream sundae — a bowl of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate fudge, whipped cream, animal cracker pieces, sprinkles and an ice cream cone.

“Luna’s first hot fudge sundae!” Teigen exclaimed as she gave her daughter a bite.

“Mmm!” Luna said upon tasting the dessert.

When Teigen asked the toddler if she liked it, she nodded her head enthusiastically and asked for her own spoon so she could finish the rest of the treat on her own.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.