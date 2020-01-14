Table for two! Chicago West, 23 months, and her 21-month-old cousin True Thompson, had a fun family outing on Monday, January 13, that included stops at Target and a nearby restaurant.

Though the pair’s respective moms — sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — weren’t present, the toddlers were accompanied by a nanny. However, by the looks of it, the adorable duo didn’t need much help. Kim, 39, shared several photos and video clips from the kiddie’s Target trip via Instagram on Monday and captioned the collection, “Swipe for major cuteness.”

In one particularly aww-worthy clip, Chicago and True are seated at a restaurant with two plates of food in front of them. Chicago, who was wearing a dark green sweatshirt and matching pants, took her fork and gave True a bite of her food.

“Mmm!” the pair squealed as True, who was clad in leggings and a blush sweater, chowed down. They then both did a celebratory little dance and continued eating their meals.

In a separate snapshot taken at the restaurant, True gestured toward her cousin with an outstretched hand as little Chi smiled slyly. “Our babies!!!!” Khloé, 35, gushed in the comments.

If the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars have anything to say about it, this is just the start of a lifelong bond between their youngest daughters. “I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations!” the Revenge Body host, who welcomed True with her ex Tristan Thompson, captioned a December 2018 shot of her daughter and Chicago in coordinating winterwear. “I wonder what they are thinking!”

It’s likely that bonding over food specifically is in the little ones’ future as well. For starters, Khloé has already made a habit of spending time in the kitchen with True, as the mother-daughter twosome bake bread together often.

In November, the Good American designer whipped up a loaf with True and called her only child, “My baby bread baker!!!” in a sweet Instagram post.

“We bake bread together a few times a week. I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever,” the star added at the time.

While Kim hasn’t shown off Chicago’s culinary skills just yet, the KKW Beauty founder did bake and decorate Christmas cookies with her 4-year-old son Saint last month. The Skims creator also shares daughter North, 6, and son Psalm, 7 months, with her husband, Kanye West.